CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Warren City Council Passes Resolution Asking Mayor To Prove His Voice Not On Offensive Audio

December 20, 2016 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Jim Fouts, Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – Warren City Council has passed a resolution Tuesday evening — asking Mayor Jim Fouts to prove it was not his voice on a series of recordings disparaging people with special needs.

The resolution passed on a vote of 6-to-1.

Over an hour of public comment during the council meeting included several people with special needs children — calling for Fouts to resign.

Special Education teacher Lynette Olinechek believe the voice on the audio tape belongs to the Warren mayor.

“People with disabilities get married, they work, they have careers, they pay taxes and they vote,” she said, “and Mr. Mayor, these people vote for you but maybe not anymore.”

Council member Scott Stevens offered to pay for a polygraph exam or other lie detector type test to encourage the mayor to take part.

“We need to determine, yes, this is or is not, Jim Fouts,” Stevens told WWJ’s Jon Hewett.

Fouts was not in attendance during the meeting.

The audio tape in question was released to media outlets by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel last week amid an ongoing war of the words between the two political figures over concerns Fouts raised about questionable dumping Freedom Hill.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lawrence Charfoos says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:52 pm

    tell Beckman to be cautious about claims on his program\ that the vote would turn down such a requirement

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia