Warren City Council Passes Resolution Asking Mayor To Prove His Voice Not On Offensive Audio

WARREN (WWJ) – Warren City Council has passed a resolution Tuesday evening — asking Mayor Jim Fouts to prove it was not his voice on a series of recordings disparaging people with special needs.
The resolution passed on a vote of 6-to-1.
Over an hour of public comment during the council meeting included several people with special needs children — calling for Fouts to resign.
Special Education teacher Lynette Olinechek believe the voice on the audio tape belongs to the Warren mayor.
“People with disabilities get married, they work, they have careers, they pay taxes and they vote,” she said, “and Mr. Mayor, these people vote for you but maybe not anymore.”
Council member Scott Stevens offered to pay for a polygraph exam or other lie detector type test to encourage the mayor to take part.
“We need to determine, yes, this is or is not, Jim Fouts,” Stevens told WWJ’s Jon Hewett.
Fouts was not in attendance during the meeting.
The audio tape in question was released to media outlets by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel last week amid an ongoing war of the words between the two political figures over concerns Fouts raised about questionable dumping Freedom Hill.
