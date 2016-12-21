100 Airmen Deploy From Selfridge Air National Guard Base

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – About 100 airmen — members of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base — are now on duty in the Middle East.
Sgt.Dan Heaton says the air refueling group, who departed from Selfridge in Harrison Township earlier this month, is there to assist U.S. and allied forces.
“They assist aircraft to be able to stay in the air longer by providinh air-to-air refueling,” Heaton said. “So they’ll be directly engaged with our U.S. fighter aircraft and cargo aircraft as we’re moving in and out of the Middle East region.”
Heaton told WWJ’s Zahra Huber the airmen will be spending Christmas overseas.
“That means there are about a hundred families that are without their loved one at the holiday season. You know, (it’s) particularly important for us to keep this airmen and their families in our minds,” Heaton said. “It’s a stressful time, just because of the separation, so we really appreciate the support of the community which always rallies behind our Michigan airmen.”
The airmen left last week and will be back early 2017.
“Once again, our Airmen have stepped forward and answered the call,” said Brig. Gen. John D. Slocum, 127th Wing Commander in a statement. “From our youngest Airman to our most experienced, one quality shines through – their commitment to serving our great country.”
The 127th Air Refueling Group Airmen are no strangers to deployment. In the past year, Airmen from the Group have performed short-term deployments in the European, Pacific and Central Command areas of operations.