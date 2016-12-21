CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

100 Airmen Deploy From Selfridge Air National Guard Base

December 21, 2016 1:14 PM

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – About 100 airmen — members of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base — are now on duty in the Middle East.

Sgt.Dan Heaton says the air refueling group, who departed from Selfridge in Harrison Township earlier this month, is there to assist U.S. and allied forces.

“They assist aircraft to be able to stay in the air longer by providinh air-to-air refueling,” Heaton said. “So they’ll be directly engaged with our U.S. fighter aircraft and cargo aircraft as we’re moving in and out of the Middle East region.”

Heaton told WWJ’s Zahra Huber the airmen will be spending Christmas overseas.

“That means there are about a hundred families that are without their loved one at the holiday season. You know, (it’s) particularly important for us to keep this airmen and their families in our minds,” Heaton said. “It’s a stressful time, just because of the separation, so we really appreciate the support of the community which always rallies behind our Michigan airmen.”

The airmen left last week and will be back early 2017.

“Once again, our Airmen have stepped forward and answered the call,” said Brig. Gen. John D. Slocum, 127th Wing Commander in a statement. “From our youngest Airman to our most experienced, one quality shines through – their commitment to serving our great country.”

The 127th Air Refueling Group Airmen are no strangers to deployment. In the past year, Airmen from the Group have performed short-term deployments in the European, Pacific and Central Command areas of operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia