WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

16-Year-Old Fatally Shot By Brother On Detroit’s East Side

December 21, 2016 7:42 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit teenager is dead and his brother is being questioned for what is believed to have been an accidental shooting on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Tennessee Street, off Connor Street and Jefferson Avenue — not far from Chrysler’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

Capt. Mark Bliss said two brothers, ages 18 and 16, were home alone when the gun went off.

“As they were inside, it looks like somebody had a weapon, had a firearm,” Bliss told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “It looks like it was, ended up accidentally discharging the firearm and hitting the victim, I believe in the left shoulder.”

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The older teen was taken to the police station for questioning and is said to be cooperating.

Investigators have recovered the weapon, Bliss said, but it’s not clear who the gun belongs to or how it was being stores. Police are also trying to figure out why the boys’ parents were not home at the time.

“We’re still investigating and finding out exactly what happened,” said Bliss.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

