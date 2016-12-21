CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

3 Wanted In Violent Jewelry Store Armed Robbery [VIDEO]

December 21, 2016 7:50 PM

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police need help to identify three people wanted in a violent armed robbery.

Police say the suspects entered a jewelry store in the area of Warren Avenue near Schaefer at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. They first appeared to be browsing the merchandise, but then pulled out a gun and struck the store owner with it.

That’s when police say the suspects smashed several display cases and grabbed the goods.

The trio took off in an older model red Chevy Cavalier convertible, believed to be a 1995 to 2002 model year. The business owner was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“Crimes of this nature are particularly disturbing because the suspects showed no regard for the safety of the employee. Crimes like this will not be tolerated,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad in a statement. “We are urging the public to come forward with information regarding this incident.”

The suspect vehicle (credit: Dearborn police)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the tip that leads an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.   Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

  1. Anthony Alan says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    One thing for sure is they are eating good…Check the local diner.

