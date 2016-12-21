CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Deadly Inkster Nightclub Shooting Stemmed From Argument Over Pool Game; Suspect Charged

December 21, 2016 11:41 AM

INKSTER (WWJ) – A 28-year-old Ypsilanti man is charged with killing his cousin outside of an Inkster nightclub in what officials say was the result of an argument over a game of pool.

Rashard Bell was arraigned Tuesday in 22nd District Court on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession and felony firearm. He’s considered a habitual offender, fourth notice. Bond was denied.

Bell is accused of gunning down his first cousin, 26-year-old Joseph Franklin of Dearborn Heights, early Saturday morning at the Stardust Lounge on Inkster Road at Carlysle Street, just south of Michigan Avenue.

It’s alleged that Bell got into  a physical altercation with Franklin while playing pool. Authorities say Franklin left the building and Bell followed him onto the street where he opened fire, striking Franklin in the torso. Bell then fled the scene on foot. He was arrested hours later.

Franklin, a father of three, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

If convicted as charged, Bell faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia