Deadly Inkster Nightclub Shooting Stemmed From Argument Over Pool Game; Suspect Charged

INKSTER (WWJ) – A 28-year-old Ypsilanti man is charged with killing his cousin outside of an Inkster nightclub in what officials say was the result of an argument over a game of pool.
Rashard Bell was arraigned Tuesday in 22nd District Court on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession and felony firearm. He’s considered a habitual offender, fourth notice. Bond was denied.
Bell is accused of gunning down his first cousin, 26-year-old Joseph Franklin of Dearborn Heights, early Saturday morning at the Stardust Lounge on Inkster Road at Carlysle Street, just south of Michigan Avenue.
It’s alleged that Bell got into a physical altercation with Franklin while playing pool. Authorities say Franklin left the building and Bell followed him onto the street where he opened fire, striking Franklin in the torso. Bell then fled the scene on foot. He was arrested hours later.
Franklin, a father of three, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
If convicted as charged, Bell faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.