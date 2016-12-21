Delta Changes Policy After Flight Attendant Declines Black Doctor’s Help

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Delta Air Lines says it will no longer require that medical professionals show identification when they offer medical help after a black female doctor alleged an attendant rebuffed her offer to assist an ill passenger.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Delta announced in a statement this week that its flight attendants no longer have to verify medical credentials when someone offers to help.

Dr. Tamika Cross said in October Facebook postings that an attendant on a flight from Detroit to Houston doubted she was a physician.

“I raised my hand to grab her attention. She said to me ‘oh no sweetie put ur hand down, we are looking for actual physicians or nurses or some type of medical personnel, we don’t have time to talk to you.’ I tried to inform her that I was a physician but I was continually cut off by condescending remarks,” Cross wrote.

“Then overhead they paged ‘any physician on board please press your button.’ I stare at her as I go to press my button. She said ‘oh wow you’re an actual physician?’ I reply yes. She said ‘let me see your credentials. What type of Doctor are you? Where do you work? Why were you in Detroit?'”

The Houston-based OB-GYN explained that she was in Detroit for a wedding, but by that time a white male doctor approached and Cross said her help wouldn’t be needed.

“I stay seated. Mind blown. Blood boiling,” Cross added.

The accounts went viral and highlighted slights felt by many black women because of their race and gender.

The Atlanta-based airline’s statement that it found no legal or regulatory rules that require airlines to view medical professionals’ credentials.

