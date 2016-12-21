Detroit Police Bust Major Pot Growing Operation, Seize More Than 400 Plants Worth $1 Million

DETROIT (WWJ) – A major marijuana growing operation on Detroit east side has been shut down by police, and it’s all thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen.
More than 400 plants with a street value of roughly $1 million were seized in a raid Tuesday at a warehouse in the area of 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.
Police were reportedly alerted to the growing operation through an anonymous tip. A search warrant revealed a gigantic operation that was illegally supplying marijuana dispensaries in the city, according to reports.
No arrests at the time, but police have identified a suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
One Comment
where did they get 1 million from?
I call BS