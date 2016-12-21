Ex-Ball State, Bills Player Among 2 Fatally Shot in Detroit House

DETROIT (AP/WWJ) – Authorities say a former college and professional football player was among two people killed in a Detroit home.

The Wayne County medical examiner’s office said 28-year-old Robert Eddins and 32-year-old Ricardo McFarlin died of multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday in the 20300 block of Pierson south of 8 Mile Road on the city’s west side.

Their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Eddins graduated from Detroit Crockett High School and played for Ball State from 2007-10 before being signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

Ball State Associate Athletic Director Michael Clark says in a statement Eddins was “pivotal” during the team’s undefeated 2008 season. Many others offered condolences on Twitter on Wednesday.

It's a party in Heaven today and the guest of honor is my former teammate, friend and brother Robert Eddins. Rest Peacefully #Forever91 pic.twitter.com/ibMmjUisc7 — Travis Freeman (@TRAV_WORLD) December 21, 2016

Very saddened to learn of the passing of former Cardinal Robert Eddins. Praying for his family. — Coach Mike Neu (@BSUCoachNeu) December 21, 2016

Eddins’ mother, Bridgett Eddins, told reporters the family doesn’t know why this happened but is proud of her son’s accomplishments and has been comforted by support on social media.

Detroit police say they don’t know the motive and no arrests have been made.

