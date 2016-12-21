Man Arrested For Stealing Packages Off Porches In Oakland County

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested — accused of stealing packages off porches in Royal Oak, Oak Park and Pleasant Ridge.
Royal Oak police say the suspect, who is on parole for a previous crime, was caught on a neighbor’s motion-detecting security camera when he snatched a UPS box from outside a home n the 2400 block of E. Hudson in Royal Oak the morning of Dec. 5.
An instigation began, and on Tuesday the same suspect was allegedly seen by police taking package from a porch of a home in Pleasant Ridge.
As he was taken into custody without incident, police said, the packages from the Pleasant Ridge home as well as a package from a home in Oak Park were recovered without incident.
The suspect, police said, has a prior felony conviction for armed robbery for which he is on parole and misdemeanor convictions for retail fraud and possession of marijuana.
His name had not been released pending formal charges for larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property in Royal Oak and Pleasant Ridge.
Officers with the Royal Oak Police Criminal Investigation Division worked with the Troy Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on this case.