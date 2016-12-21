CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Gov. Snyder On Flint, Duggan And China

December 21, 2016 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Michigan Matters, Rick Snyder

Gov. Rick Snyder — who spent almost as much time dominating headlines in 2016 as President-Elect Donald Trump — took time to discuss the year that was with CBS 62’s Carol Cain during a fast-moving “Michigan Matters.”

The 48th governor, who has two years left in his final term, talked about the Flint lead-tainted water crisis and his role in it. The conversation took place the same day Attorney General Bill Schuette issued more charges in his year-long investigation into the saga.

The latest charges focus on two former emergency managers running Flint who had been appointed by Snyder.

Snyder discussed the role of EMs in the state and their future.

He also talked about the improving economy in Michigan with more jobs being created and unemployment decreasing. And he mentioned the joint effort he and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan have had in helping the tidings of the Motor City.

Helping Detroit has been a focal point of Snyder’s since he announced his candidacy six years ago.

Duggan and Snyder recently returned from a trade mission to China in November.

Gov. Rick Snyder and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain walking to the CBS 62 studios. Make-up artist Robin Manoogian from About Face is in the rear. (Photo credit: JuWan Graham, CBS 62/CW50)

Gov. Rick Snyder and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain walking to the CBS 62 studios. Make-up artist Robin Manoogian from About Face is in the rear. (Photo credit: JuWan Graham, CBS 62/CW50)

Gov. Rick Snyder, Michigan Matters host Carol Cain, and CBS 62/CW50 Station Manager Brian Watson. (Photo credit: JuWan Graham, CBS 62/CW50)

Gov. Rick Snyder, Michigan Matters host Carol Cain, and CBS 62/CW50 Station Manager Brian Watson. (Photo credit: JuWan Graham, CBS 62/CW50)

The governor talked about his ongoing efforts to raise Michigan’s two-way economic bridge to China, Germany and other countries.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia