‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Gov. Snyder On Flint, Duggan And China

Gov. Rick Snyder — who spent almost as much time dominating headlines in 2016 as President-Elect Donald Trump — took time to discuss the year that was with CBS 62’s Carol Cain during a fast-moving “Michigan Matters.”
The 48th governor, who has two years left in his final term, talked about the Flint lead-tainted water crisis and his role in it. The conversation took place the same day Attorney General Bill Schuette issued more charges in his year-long investigation into the saga.
The latest charges focus on two former emergency managers running Flint who had been appointed by Snyder.
Snyder discussed the role of EMs in the state and their future.
He also talked about the improving economy in Michigan with more jobs being created and unemployment decreasing. And he mentioned the joint effort he and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan have had in helping the tidings of the Motor City.
Helping Detroit has been a focal point of Snyder’s since he announced his candidacy six years ago.
Duggan and Snyder recently returned from a trade mission to China in November.
The governor talked about his ongoing efforts to raise Michigan’s two-way economic bridge to China, Germany and other countries.
