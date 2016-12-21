CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

No Serious Injuries In Cop Car-Involved Crash Near Lakeside Mall

December 21, 2016 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A Sterling Heights police officer suffered bumps and bruises but is expected to be fine, after he was struck by a car while on the way to an accident scene.

Police say the officer had his lights and sirens on as he was eastbound on M-59 at Schoenherr Rd. shortly before 1 p.m., when he was struck by a northbound car.

There were no serious injuries.  The other driver was checked out at the scene and is OK, police said.

M-59 was closed to traffic eastbound at Schoenherr Rd. near Lakeside Mall as a result of the accident. With a lot of holiday shoppers out and about, WWJ’s Lorna Stevens said traffic was backed up from about Van Dyke Ave. Motorists were urged to avoid the area, maybe using 21 Mile Rd. as an alternate.

The accident had cleared at around 2 p.m., but Stevens said residual backups remained.

The crash is under investigation.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

