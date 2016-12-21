CBS62[1]
Playground Detroit Aims To Transform Vacant Building Into Creative Hub

December 21, 2016 12:45 PM By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under: Playground Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A group known as Playground Detroit is working to transform an abandoned storefront on the city’s east side into a hub for the creative community. The members of Playground Detroit include artists, musicians, filmmakers and creative entrepreneurs.

“We act as an agency, but we also have an online platform and an online magazine; we host events and exhibitions,” Co-founder Paulina Petkoski told WWJ’s Terri Lee.

The various activities the group holds are designed, Petkoski says, to enable metro-Detroit creatives to empower themselves and stimulate the city’s creative economy. For about five years now, the organization has been hosting pop-up exhibitions and a number of other events. But now, she says, the time is right for Playground Detroit to have a space to call home.

“It’s really important to have a space, and not just our space, but for our space to inspire other spaces like ours, to continue to open up, as a lot of the DIY-like art spaces and smaller galleries have been closing down.”

The group is in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign aimed at raising the funds needed to transform an abandoned building on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit’s Eastern Market neighborhood into a multi-functional space that will serve as a gallery, retail storefront and event space. The money, Petkoski says, will support the entire metro Detroit creative community.

“We’ve collaborated and connected so many people together,” she said.

And, Petkoski says any amount would help them reach their $75,000 goal.

“At the minimum, if people give $5.00 or $10.00, that’s a coffee,” Petkoski said. “I mean, do you value the artists that live in Detroit and want to continue to stay and attract and retain talent? Because if you do … I think that supporting the artists that we work with, and we support and work very hard for is worth that.”

You can find more information on Playground Detroit by clicking here.  A link to support their Kickstarter campaign can be found by clicking here. The group’s campaign ends December 30th.

