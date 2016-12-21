Stevie Wonder Returns To Detroit For Street Dedication

DETROIT (WWJ) – Motown great Stevie Wonder came back home for a special honor in Detroit.
Milwaukee Ave. is now Stevie Wonder Ave. — the block where the famed musician, singer, songwriter and producer grew up in the Motor City.
A street naming dedication brought out crowds to see the homegrown musical genius receive honor on Wednesday.
Standing next to his brother, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others, Wonder thanked multiple people, and was reflective.
“When I think about this street now being Stevie Wonder Avenue, I want all of us to walk down the street that leads us to a place of humanity, of equality, of fairness and respect,” he said.
“This is just an amazing moment. I know that things can’t last forever, but you know what? I’m gonna freeze this moment in my mind and remember it forever…because you didn’t have to do it, but you did.”