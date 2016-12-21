CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

3 Ways To Track Your Company Achievements In Content Marketing

December 21, 2016 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Customer Relations, marketing, Small Business Pulse, What's Trending

 
Content marketing is one of the most popular trends in marketing today as businesses both large and small are finding new and more creative ways to utilize the online world. Many organizations are spending quite a lot of money hiring writers and marketers to draw new traffic to their product or service through newsworthy articles and other online content. This marketing trend can be highly productive, however, there are several things to think about should you be considering the content marketing game.

 

 
Define success for you

The most narrow way to define success for your business is to equate everything to the bottom line. There are a lot of other ways that your efforts can pay off, though they may not directly seem to affect the money coming in. Just as traditional marketing efforts talk about how many times a customer needs to see an impression to make a buying decision, each one of your content marketing pieces counts as one of those impressions. You can also use reader analytics to learn a great deal about your customers, their purchasing habits and which content is driving your customers to make a purchase. Once you have this information, you can easily use it to assess and improve your future marketing efforts.

 
Create strong content first

Though it may seem counter-intuitive, you should focus your content marketing on articles, educational content first. A mention of your product or service or any mention of a tie-in should be secondary to an actually well-written article. This is important, as you’ll want to present your business as an authority when it comes to the product or service you sell. Once you’ve established your content as reliable and credible, you’ll begin to see your customers responding as they become active members of your organization’s community.

 
Target everything

One of the best things about social media these days is the wonderful ability to use it to reach a very specific audience. You should spend just as much time targeting your audience when you post new content online as you do actually writing that content. After all, it doesn’t matter how smart, witty or engaging that piece is if your intended audience never knows it’s out there. It would be as if you were whispering into the wind. Instead, spend some time targeting boosted posts and spend a few dollars making sure your content is getting into the hands of those who will benefit from it the most.

 

 
This article was written by Deborah Flomberg for CBS Small Business Pulse.
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia