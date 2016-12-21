WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Wings Place Jimmy Howard On Injured Reserve, Jensen Apologizes

December 21, 2016 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Howard, Nick Jensen

The Red Wings’ 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night was compounded by the loss of Jimmy Howard. The goaltender was placed on seven-day injured reserve on Wednesday.

Howard was injured in the second period when Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen fell on top of him during a goalmouth scramble. He appeared to be in a good deal of pain before he gingerly rose to his feet and was helped off the ice.

Jensen expressed regret in his post game interview with reporters.

“I take complete blame on that one,” Jensen said. The guy I stepped on at the red line got by me and created a 3-on-2, and I hustled back trying to get to the front of the net. I saw they got a shot and kind of panicked, tried to tie the guy up.

“I got hooked up around him, and I ran Jimmy. I’m not really sure what happened. I said, ‘I’m sorry, it’s completely my fault.’ But it’s hockey.”

Howard, in the midst of a resurgent season, ranks fourth in the NHL with a .934 save percentage and a 1.96 goals against average. The Red Wings will call up Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins to take Howard’s place on the roster.

