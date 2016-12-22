18-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of 16-Year-Old Brother

DETROIT (WWJ) – An 18-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old brother in Detroit.
Aavaire Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday on charges of manslaughter, aiming without malice, careless discharge of a weapon and felony firm in connection with his brother’s death early Wednesday morning.
According to police the boys were home alone, on Tennessee Street on the city’s east side, when older brother pointed the gun at Shawn Johnson and it discharged. The teen was rushed by EMS to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Investigators on-scene said it appeared the shooting was a tragic accident.
The gun was recovered, although police said following the shooting that it was not immediately clear how the teens got a hold of the weapon.