CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

18-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of 16-Year-Old Brother

December 22, 2016 4:10 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – An 18-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old brother in Detroit.

Aavaire Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday on charges of manslaughter, aiming without malice, careless discharge of a weapon and felony firm in connection with his brother’s death early Wednesday morning.

According to police the boys were home alone, on Tennessee Street on the city’s east side, when older brother pointed the gun at Shawn Johnson and it discharged. The teen was rushed by EMS to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators on-scene said it appeared the shooting was a tragic accident.

The gun was recovered, although police said following the shooting that it was not immediately clear how the teens got a hold of the weapon.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia