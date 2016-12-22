$2,500 Reward For Tips In Shooting Death Of 21-Year-Old Man In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A reward of up to $2,500 is now being offered in the case of a 21-year-old man gunned down last month.

Jazzy Dudley was killed on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m. in the area of 8666 Burt Rd. between Joy Rd. and Van Buren Ave. on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, the victim had bought a phone charger from a gas station and was exiting the building when am unknown gunman appeared from between two houses and opened fire. The suspect fled the scene.

Family members say Dudley had left his sister Nicole’s home early Monday morning before the shooting, and his mother’s last contact with him was via text message on Wednesday — the day before he died. His sister got a call on Thursday and was told her brother may have been shot.

When she arrived at the scene, she found police securing the area where Dudley’s body was found.

Dudley previously lived in Allen Park and attended Academy for Business Technology of Melvindale where he was on the basketball team. He worked for Forge Industrial in Livonia and was a member of Detroit World Outreach where he volunteered as an audio assistant.

Anyone who might know anything about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters’ identities will always remain secret.

The cash reward will paid upon an arrest and conviction in the case.