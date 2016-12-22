CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

$7,500 Rewards Offered In 3 Pontiac Cold Case Killings

December 22, 2016 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Hefty cash rewards are being offered in three cold cases out of Pontiac.

The first case involves 25-year-old Shalita Hunter. On May 12 of this year, Hunter was kidnapped by a man outside her boyfriend’s house, and later her body was found in the roadway.

On July 3, 36-year-old Andre Shaw was killed when shots rang out at a block party; and, on Aug. 5, 19-year-old Aniya Edwards was gathered with friends outside when a car pulled up and an occupant started shooting, hitting Edwards, and killing her.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said while these shootings are unrelated, they do share something in common.

“In all three of these cases, it wasn’t a kind of random act,” Bourchard told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “It appeared that in these situations these individuals were targeting people at the locations, and innocent people got caught in the crossfire.”

Bouchard said a $7,500 reward is now being offered in each case.

He said someone out there has to know something; and if they do, they can make an anonymous tip.

“You can even get the reward anonymously,” Bourchard stressed. “The information comes in and never tells us who the person was that puts us on the path, but as long as it puts us on the path leading up to an arrest that is subject to a $7,500 reward.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

