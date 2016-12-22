Customers Tackle Suspect, Restrain Legs With Duct Tape Following Gas Station Armed Robbery

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a couple of customers at a Monroe County gas station put themselves in harm’s way to stop an armed robber from leaving the location before police arrived.

The incident unfolded around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pilot gas station on Nadeau Road just off of I-75 in Frenchtown Township.

According to police, a 29-year-old Newport man entered the gas station and told the clerk that he had a handgun, and to give him all the money. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over the cash, which the suspect then placed in a bag.

As the suspect was attempting to leave the store, police say he was confronted by a customer who observed the robbery. The customer grabbed the suspect and immediately took him to the ground, according to police. During the struggle, the customer was able to disarm the suspect, who had a knife in his pocket, not a handgun.

With the assistance of another patron, the suspect was subdued and held until responding units arrived on scene, police said. When officers arrived at the gas station, they found the suspect’s legs restrained in duct tape.

The suspect received minor injuries during the struggle and was transported to Oakwood South Shore Hospital where he was treated and released to police custody. Police say the man has a criminal history that includes a prior armed robbery charge, as well as narcotics violations.

The suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Jail, pending prosecutor review and arraignment.