Olivia, Liam Top List Of Most Popular Baby Names In 2016

DETROIT (WWJ) – Choosing a name is probably one of the most contemplated parts about having a baby. After all, this kid is going to be stuck with this name his entire life.
Some parents go out of the box with their baby names, but others like to stay traditional.
The Family Birthplace at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in Michigan — 7,463 so far this year — has released a list of the Top 10 Baby Names of 2016.
The most popular girl’s name this year was Olivia, while Liam was the most popular boy’s name.
Top 10 girl names in 2016:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
- Ava
- Emma
- Elizabeth
- Sophia
- Nora
- Harper
- Abigail
Top 10 boy names in 2016:
- Liam
- Levi
- James
- William
- Elijah
- Mason
- Lincoln
- Jack
- Charles
- Benjamin
Here’s last year’s list for comparison: GIRLS — Olivia, Ava, Emma, Charlotte, Sophia, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Natalie, Harper, Isabella. BOYS — Liam, Levi, Oliver, Carter, Jackson, Mason, Noah, Owen, Henry, Grayson.