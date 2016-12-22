Panorama Webcams Offer Peek At Progress Inside Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – New streaming and time-lapse panorama webcams show some major progress inside the new Little Caesars Arena.
Things are really coming together at the site — at Woodward Ave. and I-75, just north of downtown Detroit — which will be the home of the Red Wings and Pistons as well as a concert venue.
Ed Saenz, Manager of Communications for Olympia Entertainment, said Thursday that the interior is being kept well above freezing with a series of temporary heaters to help ensure progress through the winter months.
Excavation for the event ice will begin shortly after the start of the new year.
Mike Ilitch has said the new 20,000-seat arena will open in 2017 and stands to have an $1.8 billion economic impact in the area, including 8,300 construction jobs and 1,100 permanent jobs. The new arena is part of a broader entertainment district — dubbed “District Detroit” — which will also include shopping, dining, residential and office space.
The Wings currently play at the aging Joe Louis Arena, which opened in 1979, and is set to be demolished. The Pistons will be moving from the Palace of Auburn Hills.
