U-M Football Player Charged With Sex Assault, Resisting Arrest In East Lansing

DETROIT (WWJ) – A University of Michigan football player is out on bond after he was arraigned on sexual assault and other charges in East Lansing.

Grant Perry, a 19-year-old sophomore wide receiver from Royal Oak, is accused of inappropriately touching a young woman outside of an East Lansing bar early in the morning of Oct. 15.

Police said Perry had to be chased down by officers when he ran from them from the scene; and one officer suffered a minor injury to his hand before Perry was taken into custody.

Perry was arraigned in 54B District Court Wednesday on one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer; two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of underage drinking.

In a statement to the Lansing State Journal, Michigan Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf said, when the university was made aware of Grant’s arrest in the fall, he was immediately suspended from all team activities and missed two games.

“Based on the information at that time, Grant was allowed to resume team activities pending the outcome of the investigation. Upon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed,” Ablauf said.

As a condition of his bond, Perry was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, according to the newspaper.

He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary exam on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Perry, the team’s fourth-leading receiver this season, caught 13 passes in 10 games.