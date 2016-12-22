Woman Mistaken For Man Accused Of Trying To Burn Down Mt. Clemens Home

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – A woman who was initially mistaken for a man has been arraigned on arson charges in Mount Clemens.
According to police, 43-year-old Madalyn Marie Soulliere on Tuesday tried to burn down the multi-family home, near Cass and Gratiot Ave., where she once lived.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies that “the man” poured gasoline and lit it on fire, describing the fire starter as a white male approximately 50 years old with gray hair and wearing a black or green coat.
Deputies interviewed the landlord and developed a suspect: a woman who was a former tenant of the apartment/home. As an investigation continues, surveillance footage from a local gas station allegedly showed Soulliere purchasing a gas can and gas.
The can was found in the back seat of Soulliere’s car and she was arrested.
She was arraigned in 41B District Court Thursday on a charge for first degree arson — a life felony — and bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.
Soulliere remains held at the Macomb County jail pending her next court appearance set for Wednesday, Jan. 4.