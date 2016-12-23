After Being Tossed Out Like Trash, Rescue Dog Looking For New Home

DETROIT (WWJ) — After being found on a pile of trash outside of a northwest Detroit home, a rescue dog is now looking for a new home.
Terri Looby, of Sterling Heights, saw Ollie-Loo perched on a broken down recliner among the belongings of his former family on a curb.
Looby and other D.A.W.G. (Detroit Animal Welfare Group) members found Ollie on accident while looking for another dog in the same area on Thursday.
“We got out of the car and he lifted his head,” Looby said. “I told him ‘it was OK, come on.’ I knelt down, he jumped off the chair and came towards me — tail was wagging, just the happiest, carefree baby — and started licking my face immediately.”
Looby said that it has been a couple of weeks since Ollie has eaten a good meal and that he has a broken femur which has yet to be operated on.
“He gets around really well,” Looby said. “He just wants to be with people that love him.”
Veterinarians told Looby that Ollie is around a year and a half old and is a pit-mix.
A fundraising page has been set up for Ollie’s surgery and care: Donate here.
You can also donate directly to his care at Wilson Veterinary Hospital in Washington Township, 586-752-6217.