WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Lions Release DE Corey Lemonier A Week After Signing Him

December 23, 2016 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released defensive end Corey Lemonier a week after claiming him off waivers.

Detroit made the move Friday. It claimed him Dec. 15, a day after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Lemonier had two sacks in eight games, including one start, with Cleveland this season. It was his first season with the team after playing for San Francisco for three years. His highlight this season was forcing Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill to fumble and recovering the ball in a game the Browns pushed to overtime.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia