Man Displaying ‘Some Kind Of Badge’ Robs Taylor Credit Union

December 23, 2016 5:44 PM
Filed Under: bank robbery

TAYLOR (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Taylor on Friday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., a man entered the Alliance Catholic Credit Union on Cooper Street near Telegraph. He approached a teller and passed her a note demanding money.

Police say he did not show a weapon. However, he displayed some type of badge that was possibly gold with blue lettering.

The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in a black compact car.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, with a thin build, a red bread, a black hat, a black Nike hoodie and black pants.

The car he fled in had a broken driver side taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Taylor Police Department.

