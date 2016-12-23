Pistons To Retire Rip Hamilton’s No. 32 In February

AUBURN HILLS (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Pistons will retire the number of 2004 NBA Champion Richard Hamilton during a halftime ceremony on February 26, the team announced Friday.

“Our franchise has a great legacy and it’s important to recognize the players who made our organization successful both on and off the court,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a press release. “Rip’s numbers speak for themselves. He was a top performer year in and year out, from the regular season through the playoffs and especially during the championship run of 2004. He was relentless on the court and equally passionate about his teammates and the community. We are excited to honor his success.”

The ceremony will take place at halftime during the game against the Boston Celtics.

Hamilton spent nine seasons with the Pistons, while making three All-Star teams and leading the team in scoring for eight consecutive years. He is sixth all-time in the franchise’s history in scoring.

His 2,467 total points, 120 games played, 904 field goals made, 2,051 field goals attempted and 593 free throws made are all Pistons’ franchise playoff records.

“Detroit is where I celebrated the greatest achievements in my pro basketball career and to be recognized by the organization in this way, I’m honored,” said Hamilton. “I look forward to sharing this experience with all the fans who supported me throughout my years as a Piston and look forward to celebrating in The Palace one final time. Yessirr.”

Hamilton came to Detroit in a trade that sent Jerry Stackhouse to the Washington Wizards in 2002.

Hamilton joins Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace as members of the 2004 Championship team to get their numbers retired by the franchise.