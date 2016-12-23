Search For Missing Farmington Hills Woman Brings Police To House In Berkley

BERKLEY (WWJ) — New leads in the case of a missing Farmington Hills woman had police searching a home in Berkley on Thursday night.

The search for Danielle Stislicki, 28, brought police from Farmington Hills and the Oakland County Crime Lab to a home on Oxford Street near the Berkley Ice Arena, where neighbors said they saw police take a mattress out of the house.

Investigation for missing F.H's woman includes this home in Berkeley. Danielle Stislicki. pic.twitter.com/WD1hvRqWnT — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) December 23, 2016

Farmington Hills police chief Chuck Nebus released a statement on Friday.

“Farmington Hills detectives and members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab were at a home in Berkley last night investigating the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki. Farmington Hills detectives and investigators from several other agencies have been involved in searches and the collection of evidence at numerous locations over the past three weeks. Detectives, evidence technicians and crime lab personnel from several law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly and remain committed to finding Danielle and solving this case. The investigation has been progressing since day one. I understand a caring public and media are anxious for information. However, no information will be released regarding the specifics of the case in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation. We are still receiving daily tips on the case and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact the FHPD Command Desk at (248) 871-2610. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Reward money from Independence Green Apartments ($50,000), MetLife ($50,000) and a family friend’s GoFundMe page totals $129,000.”

Police said Monday that they believe foul play was involved in Stislicki’s disappearance, who was last seen on December 2.

“All available information and evidence leads investigators to believe Danielle Stislicki was the victim of a crime,” police said in a media release out Monday.

Stislicki, who goes by “Dani,” left her job at MetLife on Telegraph Rd., north of 10 Mile, in Southfield at around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and was supposed to stop home and then meet a friend for dinner.

However, police say she never showed up for that dinner meeting, didn’t make it to work as scheduled the next day, and hasn’t been heard from since.

Stislicki’s Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills. The vehicle was locked, police said, and Stislicki’s purse — along with her ID and credit cards — was found inside.

Police said at that time they found no evidence of a struggle — but, apparently, some sign of a crime has turned up since.

Police said they were looking for a missing phone and key charm [photos and details here] and to hear from anyone who may have seen the missing woman’s muddy dark gray Jeep Renegade on the day Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, about 123 pounds, with brown wavy medium-length hair. She was wearing jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket and burgundy boots.

Tips from the public are “strongly encouraged,” police said, and should be directed to the Farmington Hills Police Department’s Command Desk at 248-871-2610. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The total possible reward money from Independence Green Apartments ($50,000), MetLife ($50,000) and a family friend’s GoFundMe account ($25,000.00) totals over $125,000.