Sorry, Hopeful Pistons Fans; Pacers Not Looking To Move Paul George

December 23, 2016 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Paul George

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

ridiculous Paul George-to-the-Pistons rumor started last month with no evidence that the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers were talking about a deal.

The rumor has its origins from a site where readers are literally asked to send in trade rumors.

Somehow, someway, that trade idea gained steam on the internet and Pistons president and coach Stan Van Gundy was even asked about it.

“Yeah, it’s just being finalized,” Van Gundy said sarcastically.

The rumor has been further squashed this week by NBA trade guru Adrian Wojnarowski on his “The Vertical Podcast with Woj.”

“I know teams have been calling Indiana, and they’re going to ask about Paul George,” Wojnarowski said. “And the answer is, ‘Absolutely, positively no. He is not available. There is no conversation to be had. Don’t even make offers to us. We’re not moving Paul George.'”

One would have to wonder why the Pacers would think about moving a guy averaging nearly 22 points and seven rebounds a game while they sit smack in the middle of a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

The struggling Pistons may make a big move, as Van Gundy has shown to do in the past, but it almost certainly won’t be for George.

