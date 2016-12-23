WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Teddy Bear Makes Its Way Back To 8-Year-Old Girl After Getting Lost In Metro Airport

December 23, 2016 12:04 PM
Filed Under: DTW, Metro Airport

ROMULUS (AP) — For Detroit airport employee Steven Laudeman, the mission this week was simple: No teddy bear left behind.

The Southwest Airlines ramp agent learned through social media that the 8-year-old daughter of an old friend lost her stuffed bear named Teddy after flying from Dallas to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Eleanor Dewald’s mother, Trish Dewald, put out the digital call after having no success with the airport’s lost-and-found operation.

The Detroit Free Press and WDIV-TV report Laudeman retraced Eleanor’s steps before his shift began Thursday and found the bear perched atop a garbage can.

He then took Teddy on an adventure — photographed for posterity — into a plane’s cockpit and service vehicle. Teddy also posed other stuffed animals in a shop.

The Dewalds were thrilled about Teddy’s return and Laudeman’s kindness.

___

This story has been corrected to show the airport employee’s last name is Laudeman, not Lauderman.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

