2 Dead In Pontiac Apartment Fire

December 24, 2016 9:29 AM
Filed Under: fire, Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) — Two people are dead after an overnight fire at an apartment building on the city’s east side.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tells WWJ Newsradio 950 that the fire, which was contained to the second floor of the Woodland Heights Apartment complex on Edith Street near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulavard, caused the entire building to be evacuated just after 1:30 a.m.

There is no word on how many units were damaged or whether residents are homeless after the Christmas Eve fire, but police say that two people have been killed.

