Canton Officer Injured During Collision With Wrong-Way Driver

CANTON (WWJ) — A Canton Township police officer is recovering after being hit by a wrong-way driver on Friday night.
Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw told WWJ Newsradio 950 that troopers were called to the crash on Michigan Avenue near Belleville Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.
A Ford Focus was traveling the wrong way when it hit the police cruiser, which was en route to stop the driver.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
