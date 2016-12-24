CBS62[1]
Christmas Gift: Browns Get First Win, Beat Chargers 20-17

December 24, 2016 4:37 PM

TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are winless no more.

Cleveland avoided that fate Saturday by beating the San Diego Chargers 20-17 for their first victory in more than a year. San Diego’s Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Browns (1-14) their first win in 377 days.

When the kick sailed right, Cleveland’s small crowd erupted in celebration and Browns players poured off their sideline as if they had just won the Super Bowl.

The Browns avoided becoming the second team to go 0-15, and no longer have to worry about joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to lose all 16 games.

Cleveland built 10-point lead in the third quarter and hung on — defensive tackle Jamie Meder blocked a potential tying field goal with 3:49 left — to give coach Hue Jackson his first win with the Browns.

The win also snapped Cleveland’s 17-game losing streak dating to last season.

The Chargers (5-10) lost their fourth straight and one that could sting for a while.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

