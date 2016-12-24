Escape Holiday Stress In Nature: Oakland County Parks Offer Free Entry Over Christmas Weekend

HIGHLAND (WWJ) – The holidays can be one of the most stressful times of the year, which is why Oakland County Parks is offering you a chance to escape all the madness in nature over Christmas weekend.
Visitors can enjoy FREE daily park entry with access to natural areas, trails, dog parks and park amenities on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25.
On Christmas Eve, visit the following parks and dog parks for free:
• Addison Oaks County Park, 1480 West Romeo Road, Leonard
• Highland Oaks County Park, 6555 Milford Road, Highland
• Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston
• Lyon Oaks County Park and Lyon Oaks Dog Park, 52221 Pontiac Trail, Wixom
• Orion Oaks County Park, 2301 W Clarkston Road, Lake Orion
• Orion Oaks Dog Park, Joslyn Road between Clarkston and Scripps roads
• Red Oaks Dog Park, 31353 Dequindre, Madison Heights
• Rose Oaks County Park, 10400 Fish Lake Road, Holly
Visitors can enjoy an outing with free park entry on Dec. 25 at two parks and three dog parks:
• Highland Oaks County Park
• Rose Oaks County Park
• Lyon Oaks Dog Par
• Orion Oaks Dog Park
• Red Oaks Dog Park
Park hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, or as posted at the park.