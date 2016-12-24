WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Where Is Santa Claus Right Now? Use NORAD’s Santa Tracker To Find Out

December 24, 2016 7:40 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Santa Claus has left the North Pole and is on his journey around the world and to metro Detroit.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa on his journey around the world. NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as the big man in red makes his way over various locations.

Where is Santa now? Click here to find out!

Santa trackers worldwide can also call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak with a live phone operator to ask about Santa’s whereabouts, or send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

The tradition of NORAD tracking Santa began in 1955 when a local advertisement directing children to call Santa directly had misprinted the telephone number. Instead of calling the North Pole, the phone rang through to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, where the officer on duty provided updates on Santa’s location. NORAD has carried on the tradition, and today nearly 1,200 volunteers are providing updates on Santa’s location.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia