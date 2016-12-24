Where Is Santa Claus Right Now? Use NORAD’s Santa Tracker To Find Out

DETROIT (WWJ) – Santa Claus has left the North Pole and is on his journey around the world and to metro Detroit.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa on his journey around the world. NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as the big man in red makes his way over various locations.
Where is Santa now? Click here to find out!
Santa trackers worldwide can also call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak with a live phone operator to ask about Santa’s whereabouts, or send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.
The tradition of NORAD tracking Santa began in 1955 when a local advertisement directing children to call Santa directly had misprinted the telephone number. Instead of calling the North Pole, the phone rang through to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, where the officer on duty provided updates on Santa’s location. NORAD has carried on the tradition, and today nearly 1,200 volunteers are providing updates on Santa’s location.