CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Did Santa Bring You An Ugly Sweater? Tips For Returning Unwanted Gifts After Christmas

December 25, 2016 9:30 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Did Santa bring you the ugliest gift this year? Want to try and get something better? Returning gifts make most of us quake in our boots, but the Better Business Bureau is sharing tips that can turn you into a savvy returner.

Did you know that federal and state laws can dictate how and when you can return an item? Knowing those laws can help you navigate your in-store or online returns and determine if your return experience either fun or frustrating.

Federal law provides a “Cooling-Off Rule” that gives buyers three days to cancel a purchase of $25 or more. This Rule provides the consumer the right to cancel, for a full refund, until midnight of the third business day after the sale. It applies to items bought wherever the retailer offers sale of consumer items.

In Michigan, once a consumer executes a contract or purchase agreement there is no right to cancel that contract or purchase agreement; so know before you sign on the dotted line. Returns, and/or refunds, are dependent upon the policy chosen by the retailer, not the consumer. Again, know your rights before you buy.

Some retailers attempt to prevent retail fraud involving the return of used or stolen goods by enacting strict return policies. According to the National Retail Federation, of the $219 billion worth of merchandise that consumers return annually, over $11 billion of that is fraudulent. Not surprisingly, retailers that give refunds for returns may require you to show identification when you return an item.

The National Retail Federation reported online sales were expected to increase between 6 and 8 percent. Wondering what you should do when trying to return an item to an online retailer?

Where Do You Start? Research the Merchant
1. Look through the merchant’s website to determine whether they accept returns.
2. Find out if you’ll need a receipt or gift receipt.
3. Does the merchant give refund or just store credit for returns?
4. Are there return fees like restocking or shipping and handling.
5. Do they accept opened items?
6. Do they offer a satisfaction or money back guarantee?

When You’re the Gift Giver, always…
1. Give a gift receipt.
2. Leave on the original tags and in the packaging materials.
3. Include return information for the gift recipient, such as packaging slips and other documentation.

Having trouble returning an item?
1. Make sure you understand the retailer’s return policy in advance.
2. Talk to a manager if the clerk has refused the return.
3. If you paid by credit card, you may be able to dispute the charge and request a “charge back”. Contact your credit card provider for more information.
4. If you receive an item that is defective or not as represented and the merchant still refuses a return, you should file a complaint with the BBB. Be sure to include copies of all documentation, including packing slips, online disclosures, receipts, etc.

Returning something to your local retailer instead? These tips also apply to traditional “brick and mortar” retailers, so go prepared and know the return policies and your rights as a consumer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia