Don’t Forget The Dog! Get FREE Admission Today At Oakland County Dog Parks

WIXOM (WWJ) – Forget toys and bones this Christmas — what your dog really wants is to take a trip to the dog park. And on Christmas Day, you can do just this for FREE.
Oakland County Parks is offering free admission on December 25 to three of their dog parks:
• Lyon Oaks Dog Park — 52221 Pontiac Trail, Wixom
• Orion Oaks Dog Park — Joslyn Road between Clarkston and Scripps roads, Orion Township
• Red Oaks Dog Park — 31353 Dequindre, Madison Heights
If you’d rather take in the sights at a regular county park, two in Oakland County are offering free admission on Dec. 25 as well:
• Highland Oaks County Park — 6555 Milford Road, Highland
• Rose Oaks County Park — 10400 Fish Lake Road, Holly
Park hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, or as posted at the park.