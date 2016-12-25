Gov. Snyder To Deliver Seventh State Of The State Address Jan. 17

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has set the date for his 2017 State of the State speech.
The Republican governor is set to deliver his seventh State of the State is set for Jan. 17 in a joint session of the Michigan Legislature. The evening speech will be in the state House Chambers.
Snyder devoted much of his 49-minute speech this year to the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint. The Legislature has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars toward the crisis and the water quality has improved, but policy changes have been slow to come.
