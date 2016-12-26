Authorities Pump Sewage Into Clinton River In Wake Of Fraser Sinkhole

FRASER (WWJ/AP) — Houses sinking into the ground isn’t the only residual issue a massive sinkhole is causing in Macomb County.

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon told WWJ Newsradio 950 that crews have started pumping sewage into the Clinton River as a way to alleviate possible flooding in homes near the sinkhole in Fraser.

About 20 homes on Eberlein Dr. — near 15 Mile Rd. and Hayes Rd. — were evacuated over the Christmas holiday weekend after a massive sinkhole began opening up underneath part of the neighborhood.

One person working on the sinkhole says it is about 250 feet long by 100 feet wide. Residents were told they will soon be allowed re-entry to their homes, but at least three homes will be condemned.

Meanwhile, a closure of 15 Mile, between Utica and Hayes, will last “several months.” Residents were told repairs could take up to a 10 months, as engineers are concerned the collapse could widen.

The Macomb County Public Works department is now warning residents about possible sewage backups in basements along Garfield from 15 Mile to 18 Mile Rd. Residents in that area are advised to clear their basement floors.

Fraser mayor Joe Nichols has also declared a state of emergency in the city. Special funding is planned to be applied to help address the sinkhole and related costs.

