Falling Ice Closes Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAC CITY (WWJ) — The Mackinac Bridge is now open after being temporarily closed due to falling ice from the cables and towers on the bridge.
Motorists were advised to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority monitors the conditions at various points along the structure.
Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.