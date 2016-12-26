Missing: Baby Boy Last Seen With Biological, Non-Custodial Father

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police say that a baby boy is missing after his father failed to return him to his mother over the weekend.
One-year-old Logan Tucker was picked up by this father, Gregory Tucker, at around noon on Christmas from a home on the 19400 block of Cgrandville. The boy was supposed to be returned home to his mother that day at 5 p.m.
The mother made several attempts to contact Gregory, but was unsuccessful. She said that Gregory has made threats against her and Logan in the past.
Logan was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved sweater that reads “Santa Milk and Cookies,” khaki pants with a gray string around the waist, brown furry boots, a black and blue jacket, and a gray and blue hat with a picture of a koala on it.
Gregory, Logan’s biological non-custodial father, is described by police as a black male, 27-years-old, 6-feet tall and 198 pounds, with a dark complexion, short black hair, a thin mustache and a thin beard. He drives a black 2010 Mercedes E350 with the license plate number DMD5997.
If anyone has seen Logan Tucker or Gregory Tucker or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to call 911, 313-596-1616 or the Eighth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.