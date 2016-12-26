Police: Body Found In Living Room Of Burned Detroit Home

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Detroit say a body has been found inside a burned home.
Television stations WDIV and WXYZ report the man was found early Monday in the living room of the home on the city’s west side. He hasn’t been identified, and no other information was available.
The Detroit News reports firefighters also found a body early Sunday after putting out a blaze in a vacant apartment building on the city’s southwestern side. Authorities say the body was burned to the point that they can’t identify it.
