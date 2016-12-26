Rochester Hills Woman Spends Christmas In Jail After Allegedly Beating Up Husband

December 26, 2016 2:12 PM
Filed Under: rochester hills

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) — A Rochester Hills woman spent her Christmas locked up in the Oakland County Jail this weekend.

Deputies were called to a home on Teakwood Drive — near Tienken and Squirrel Roads — early Christmas morning after a man called and said he was being beaten up by his wife.

Upon arrival, the man told the deputies that his wife was highly intoxicated and had assaulted him numerous times that evening.

After yelling at the deputies, the 53-year-old woman charged them and tried to kick one deputy in the face. She was tasered and arrested. Charges are pending.

The husband refused medical treatment.

