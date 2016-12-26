Toddler, Teen Hurt In Christmas Day Shooting

SOUTHGATE (AP) — Authorities say a toddler and teenager have been hurt in a Christmas Day shooting in a Detroit suburb.
Television stations WDIV and WXYZ report the unidentified victims were shot late Sunday night at a Southgate home and were taken to a hospital. Their conditions and details about the shooting haven’t been released.
Police say they have a person in custody in connection with the shooting.
