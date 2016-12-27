Did You Buy A Lotto Ticket In Macomb County? You Could Be $25,000 Richer A Year For Life

December 27, 2016 10:43 AM

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – It’s going to be a very happy New Year for one person in metro Detroit — a lottery ticket sold in Macomb Township is worth $25,000 a year for life.

The state lottery office says the Lucky For Life ticket was bought at the CVS Pharmacy on Romeo Plank near M-59. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 1-4-27-35-45.

The winner can choose between annual payments of $25,000 (for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater) or a lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

The winner has one year to contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to collect the big prize, which must be claimed at the lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

This is the tenth time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game, which costs just $2 a play. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m.

