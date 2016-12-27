Pedestrian Struck Along 12 Mile Road

WARREN (WWJ) – Warren police say a woman is lucky to be alive after being struck by a vehicle along 12 Mile Road.
The crash happened Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of 12 Mile near Mound Road.
Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear.
The woman received what were described as non-life threatening injuries, just bumps and bruises. The vehicle involved stopped at the scene and was questioned by police.
No one else was injured.
