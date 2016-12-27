Police Nab Suspect In Connection With Credit Union Robbery In Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WWJ) – A 27-year-old Taylor man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery Friday at the Alliance Catholic Credit Union.
Taylor police arrested Aaron Smiatacz of Taylor on Saturday as he left a Canton motel room.
It’s alleged that Smiatacz robbed the credit union on Friday around 2:15 p.m. and also showed a fake police badge in the process.
He was arraigned Tuesday on one count of bank robbery and one count of impersonating a police officer.
Smiatacz is being held on a $100,000/10 percent bond.
Bank personnel told police that they believe the Smiatacz had been in the credit union about a one week before — acting suspiciously.