Police Nab Suspect In Connection With Credit Union Robbery In Taylor

December 27, 2016 6:40 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Smiatacz, Taylor Police

TAYLOR, Mich. (WWJ) –  A 27-year-old Taylor man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery Friday at the Alliance Catholic Credit Union.

Taylor police arrested Aaron Smiatacz of Taylor on Saturday as he left a Canton motel room.

It’s alleged that Smiatacz robbed the credit union on Friday around 2:15 p.m. and also showed a fake police badge in the process.

He was arraigned Tuesday on one count of bank robbery and one count of impersonating a police officer.

Smiatacz is being held on a $100,000/10 percent bond.

Bank personnel told police that they believe the Smiatacz had been in the credit union about a one week before — acting suspiciously.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia