Potato Chips, Biscuit Mixes Recalled Over Possibly Tainted Milk Products

DETROIT (WWJ) – A number of food recalls have been announced, all because of possibly tainted milk products.

In every case, the recalled products contain sour cream, milk or buttermilk powder manufactured by Valley Milk Products LLC that could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the blood stream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Although no lab tests have confirmed the presence of salmonella in these products and no illnesses have been reported, they are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product should not consume them and should return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund.

Recalled Products Include:

• HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 2.625 oz.

UPC: 72600 03339 BEST BY: 11/13/16 through 3/27/17

• HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 8.0 oz.

UPC: 72600 03420 BEST BY: 11/26/16 through 4/24/17

• PEDDLER’S PANTRY Smoke Dried Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, 2.0 oz.

UPC: 72600 07789 BEST BY: 12/25/16 through 3/27/17

• Bon Ton- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 2.75 oz

UPC: 7004000224 BEST BY: 12/26/16 through 3/20/17

• Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 2 oz

UPC: 7593996049 BEST BY: 12/19/16 through 3/20/17

• Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 5 oz

UPC: 7593905103 BEST BY: 1/2/17

• Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 8.5 oz

UPC: 7593905033 BEST BY: 12/19/16 through 3/20/17

• Bickel’s- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, .75 oz

UPC: 7148700930 BEST BY: 12/19/16 through 3/13/17

• Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 2 oz

UPC: 7148700602 BEST BY: 1/16/17 through 3/6/17

• Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 7 oz

UPC: 7148721020 BEST BY: 1/2/17 through 3/6/17

• Bickel’s-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 8.5 oz

UPC: 7148711030 BEST BY: 1/2/17 through 3/13/17

• Bon Ton-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 1.5 oz

UPC: 7004004132 BEST BY: 1/9/17

• Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 2 oz

UPC: 7017500019 BEST BY: 12/19/16 through 3/13/17

• Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 7/8 oz

UPC: 3720000014 BEST BY: 12/19/16 through 2/20/17

• Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 2 oz

UPC: 3720000476 BEST BY:12/19/16 through 3/20/17

• Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 8.5 oz

UPC: 3720000504 BEST BY: 1/9/17 through 3/20/17

• Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips, 8.5 oz

UPC: 7017500060 BEST BY: 1/9/17 through 3/20/17

• Cabana-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, 5 oz

UPC: 7277901085 BEST BY: 3/6/17 through 4/24/17

• Key Foods-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips, 6 oz

UPC: 73296216671 BEST BY: 12/26/16 through 3/13/17

• Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips, 9 oz.

UPC: 7.85654.00014.8 BEST BY: 12/18/16 through 4/2/17

• Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips, 2 oz.

UPC: 7.85654.00015.5 BEST BY: 1/1/16 through 4/2/17

• Southeastern Mills Biscuit Gravy Mix, 4.5 oz.

UPC: 70292-15326-5 BEST BY: 6/10/17, 7/12/17, 5/17/17

• Southeastern Mills Country Biscuit Mix, 6 oz.

UPC: 70292-15157-5 BEST BY: 9/28/17, 8/9/17

• Southeastern Mills Biscuit Gravy Mix, 2.75 oz.

UPC: 70292-16154-3 BEST BY: 5/19/17

• Southeastern Mills Buttermilk Drop Biscuit Mix, 7.4 oz.

UPC: 70292-18356-9 BEST BY: 8/16/17

• Southeastern Mills Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix, 7 oz.

UPC: 70292-17840-4 BEST BY: 10/11/17

• Shore Lunch Original Recipe Breading Mix, 9 oz.

UPC: 24739-11000-7 BEST BY: 1/27/18

• Shore Lunch Cajun Style Breading Mix, 9 oz.

UPC: 24739-15000-3 BEST BY:1/28/18

• House-Autry Buttermilk Cornbread Mix, 8 oz. box

UPC: 73484-15500 9 BEST BY: 06/28/17 through 07/19/17

• House-Autry Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, 8 oz. box

UPC: 73484-15510 BEST BY: 05/18/17 through 07/19/17

• House-Autry Cheese Biscuit Mix, 8 oz. box

UPC: 73484-15512 2 BEST BY: 08/03/17