Reactions To Carrie Fisher Death: ‘#Devastated,’ Hamill Says

The Associated Press

Reactions to Tuesday’s death of Carrie Fisher:

“no words #Devastated” –Mark Hamill, via Twitter

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.” Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.” — Steve Martin, via Twitter

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.” — William Shatner, via Twitter

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

“Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We’ll miss her too.” — Cyndi Lauper, via Twitter

Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too. — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016

“Carrie Fisher didn’t make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.” — Bette Midler, via Twitter

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

“RIP Carrie Fisher. Thank you for bringing a forceful space princess to our galaxy and for breaking stereotypes on and off the screen.” — Adrian Grenier, via Twitter

RIP Carrie Fisher. Thank you for bringing a forceful space princess to our galaxy and for breaking stereotypes on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1lWlifkeOO — Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) December 27, 2016

“Sweet dreams, darling @carrieffisher. I’m gonna miss you. So much. X” — James Blunt, via Twitter

Sweet dreams, darling @carrieffisher. I'm gonna miss you. So much. x — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 27, 2016

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)