With Just 4 Days Left, Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Is $3.5 Million Away From Goal

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is reminding the community that there’s still time to give to the 2016 Red Kettle fundraising campaign.
The nonprofit organization is approximately 10 percent behind in donations, and needs more than $3.5 million to reach its $8.4 million goal by the campaign’s official end date of Saturday, Dec. 31.
While the iconic red kettles left storefronts on Christmas Eve, select Kroger locations will host bell ringers and kettles throughout the year. All tax deductible donations made through Dec. 31 will be doubled, thanks to generous matching support by Detroit area businesses and community leaders.
Red kettle donations help support programs and services that assist families and individuals throughout the year across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties. To make a tax deductible contribution to The Salvation Army:
· Visit salmich.org
· Text SALMICH to 41444
· Call 877-SAL-MICH
· Send a check or money order, made payable to The Salvation Army, to 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield, MI 48075
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit allocates 87 cents of every dollar it raises to delivering food, shelter and other vital services. The Salvation Army also provides substance abuse treatment, after-school programs, emergency disaster services, legal aid and other support to move people to self-sufficiency.